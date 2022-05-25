Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Kushi: Makers clarify Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda Not Injured On Sets

The whole team of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's film returned to Hyderabad Wednesday after 30 days of filming in Kashmir, according to the film's producers.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Instagram

Updated: 25 May 2022 7:09 pm

Rumours circulated that actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda had been hurt while filming their upcoming film 'Kushi'. However, the film's creators have stated that this information is false. The rumours were clarified via a tweet.

“There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie. There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyderabad yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Don't believe such news” the official tweet read, according to a report by News18.

Prabhu and  Deverakonda star in the upcoming movie 'Kushi', a love drama. Indian film director and screenwriter Shiva Nirvana directs the film, which was previously titled VD 11. The teaser for the film was released earlier this month.

Prabhu is working on various projects in addition to ‘Kushi’. ‘Citadel’, starring actor Varun Dhawan, is in the works for her. The actress has also completed filming for her forthcoming film ‘Shakuntalam’ and is currently working on ‘Arrangements of Love’, directed by Philip John. The film is based on author Timeri N Murari's novel of the same name. 

Prabhu will also feature in ‘Yashoda’. Her looks from the film were revealed earlier this month by the film's producers. ‘The Family Man 2’ actress will reportedly undertake some high-octane stunts in the film, which is directed by debutant filmmaker duo Hari – Harish under Sridevi Movies.

Deverakonda, on the other hand, will make his Bollywood debut with ‘Liger’, in which he will star with actress Ananya Panday.

'Khushi' will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 23. 'Kushi' also marks Prabhu and  Deverakonda's first collaboration since their film 'Mahanati'.

