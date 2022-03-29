BTS's Jungkook Tests Positive For Covid-19

BTS’s company, Big Hit Music, confirmed that the youngest member of the group, Jungkook, has tested positive for Covid-19 in Las Vegas ahead of their concert. The company relayed the information to ARMY via their fan forum Weverse.

According to the Big Hit, Jungkook had tested negative in South Korea. However, he took the test again in the US after he felt a little discomfort in his throat.

They added that the youngest member’s participation in the later schedule of BTS in the US will be determined based on the local Covid-19 regulations. The notice added that they are ‘in discussion with the awards organiser’ pointing at the BTS appearance at the Grammys.

The statement read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to provide you with some information on BTS member Jung Kook being diagnosed with Covid-19. Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance. After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (Covid-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (Covid-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT)."

It further said, “While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with Covid-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT). Jung Kook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine.”

"Jung Kook's participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on Covid-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists' health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States. We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans," the statement said.

The agency concluded the statement with, ”We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jung Kook, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities. Thank you.”

As per Hindustan Times, Kpop boyband, BTS, members including RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, and V reached Las Vegas on Monday. Jungkook, however, travelled a few days earlier to the other members. J-hope, another member, is currently under quarantine in Seoul, South Korea.

The band is supposed to perform four concerts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, April 9, April 15 and April 16. They are also scheduled to perform at the MGM Grand Arena for the Grammys this year. They are also nominated for the same under ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ for their hit song ‘Butter’.