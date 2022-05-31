Park Shin Hye And Choi Tae Joon Welcome A Baby Boy

South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon are now parents. On May 31, Park’s agency released a statement. The statement shared the news of the couple becoming parents to a healthy baby boy.

The statement read:

Hello, this is SALT Entertainment.

We are sharing news that actress Park Shin Hye gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a hospital in Seoul today (May 31).

Actress Park Shin Hye and her child are in good health, and she is resting with the blessings of her husband, actor Choi Tae Joon, and her acquaintances.

We express deep gratitude to everyone who has sent congratulatory messages, and we ask that warm blessings and support be sent to actor Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon who have welcomed a valuable life.

Thank you.

Park and Choi have been dating since 2017 and got married in January 2022, according to Soompi.

Park has appeared in several K-drama’s including ‘Doctors’, ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Heirs’. She has also starred in movies like ‘#Alive’, ‘Call’ and ‘My Annoying Brother’. On the other hand, Choi has featured in series including ‘So I Married and Anti-Fan’, ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ and ‘The Undateables’. He has also done a few films like ‘Eclipse’ and ‘Quantum Physics’.