Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Park Shin Hye And Choi Tae Joon Welcome A Baby Boy

South Korean actor couple, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon announced that they welcomed a baby boy on May 31.

Park Shin Hye And Choi Tae Joon Welcome A Baby Boy
Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae Joon India TV

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 6:48 pm

South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon are now parents. On May 31, Park’s agency released a statement. The statement shared the news of the couple becoming parents to a healthy baby boy. 

The statement read:

Related stories

South Korean Actress Kim Mi-Soo Dies at 31

South Korea Passes Law Allowing BTS Stars, Iconic Musicians To Postpone Military Service

Hello, this is SALT Entertainment.

We are sharing news that actress Park Shin Hye gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a hospital in Seoul today (May 31).

Actress Park Shin Hye and her child are in good health, and she is resting with the blessings of her husband, actor Choi Tae Joon, and her acquaintances.

We express deep gratitude to everyone who has sent congratulatory messages, and we ask that warm blessings and support be sent to actor Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon who have welcomed a valuable life.

Thank you.

Park and Choi have been dating since 2017 and got married in January 2022, according to Soompi. 

Park has appeared in several K-drama’s including ‘Doctors’, ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Heirs’. She has also starred in movies like ‘#Alive’, ‘Call’ and ‘My Annoying Brother’. On the other hand, Choi has featured in series including ‘So I Married and Anti-Fan’, ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ and ‘The Undateables’. He has also done a few films like ‘Eclipse’ and ‘Quantum Physics’. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Choi Tae Joon Park Shin Hye South Korean Actor South Korea Baby Boy Announcements Art And Entertainment South Korean Movies Choi Tae Joon Park Shin Hye South Korea
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima