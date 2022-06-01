Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
When KK Credited His Wife Jyoti For Helping Him Overcome A 'Deadend'

Singer KK once said that his wife, Jyoti, assisted him in overcoming a tough period in his life when he believed he had hit a 'dead-end.' KK passed away Tuesday night, just after playing at a performance.

Singer KK, who died shortly after playing at a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday night, once described how his wife Jyoti helped him get through a terrible phase in his life. He also said that she was influential in his career, prompting him to relocate from Delhi to Mumbai in 1994.

KK gained his breakthrough with his first album ‘Pal’ in 1999, shortly after moving to Mumbai. 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, starring actors Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, was also his first Bollywood blockbuster. ‘Tadap Tadap’ was an instant hit for him. 

KK said in 2013 about the grounds for his relocation from Delhi to Mumbai "It was a very stagnant existence that I was leading. I was doing jingles, producing jingles, advertising, and all that. But there was only that much I could do. I was getting to a dead end. I had got married just three years ago and my wife Jyoti became the reason for me to move to Bombay.”

He went on to say in the Sony Music India video, "She made me take a decision which on my own I would not have taken. She helped me get out of a certain state of mind, she continues to do that even now. It worked well for me that I got married before I settled down and she helped me in settling down."

According to reports, KK became ill after his performance at Kolkata's Nazrul Manch and was brought to the CMRI hospital in South Kolkata. When the doctors arrived, they proclaimed him dead. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

KK's autopsy will be performed on Wednesday to determine the cause of his death. Doctors believe he died as a result of cardiac arrest.

