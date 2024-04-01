Art & Entertainment

Kirsten Dunst Says It Was Miserable To Do Famous Upside-Down Kiss In 'Spider-Man'

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst gave one of Hollywood's most memorable kisses in 2002's "Spider-Man", but it was kind of miserable to shoot.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Kirsten Dunst Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst gave one of Hollywood's most memorable kisses in 2002's "Spider-Man", but it was kind of miserable to shoot.

Dunst, who played the role of Mary Jane Watson in director Sam Raimi's trilogy on the webslinger, said they wanted the moment to be special on screen even when she felt like she was "resuscitating" Maguire.

In the film, Mary Jane removes Spider-Man's (Maguire) mask halfway to give him a "thank you" kiss in the pouring rain as he hangs upside down.

"I remember Sam Raimi giving me a book of famous kisses to be inspired, but also he really wanted to make it special, even though it was kind of miserable actually doing it.

Advertisement

It was pouring with rain, freezing, Tobey couldn’t breathe so it was almost like I was resuscitating him," Dunst said on ITV's "The Jonathan Ross Show".

Two years ago on the 20th anniversary of "Spider-Man" release, Maguire also recalled he was “practically suffocating” while performing the iconic scene.

“It was really tough, actually. It was really challenging. They’d yell cut, and I would be (gasping for air), totally out of breath. It was torture. It makes you realise how important oxygen is,” he had said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World Live: Jannik Sinner Beats Grigor Dimitrov, Lifts Miami Open Title
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Delhi CM Sent To 15-Day Judicial Custody; ED Says He's 'Totally Uncooperative'