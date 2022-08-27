Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Kim Kardashian Says 'Extreme Diet' Makes Her Painful Skin Condition Flare Up

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Instagram/ @kimkardashian

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 4:16 pm

Kim Kardashian is battling against the painful skin condition psoriasis with the help of a plant-based diet, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The reality star, 41, has struggled with the autoimmune disease for 15 years and often gets painful flare-ups that cause flaky red patches to appear on her skin.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Kim has been open about living with psoriasis and she regularly gets the same flare-up on her lower leg.

Mirror.co.uk states that in July, she was spotted with the red mark again as she showed off her stunning figure while relaxing in a bikini during her tropical holiday. In a 2019 blog post for sister Kourtney's website Poosh, the beauty mogul documented how she changed to a plant-based diet in an effort to manage her condition, as well as trying a herbal tea that "tasted like tar".

In an interview with Allure she revealed that her diet before the Met Gala caused her to have a "really painful" psoriasis flare-up. The 'Kardashians' star had switched to eating meat ahead of the event, while trying to lose weight.

After the extreme weight loss, she started suffering badly, saying, "Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn't really move my hands."

"It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it's calmed down," she added.

Kim Kardashian Psoriasis Psoriatic Arthritis Skin Condition Diets
