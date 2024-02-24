Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, 2023. Since then, the two never fail to impress the audience with their powerful chemistry.
Recently, Kiara Advani, during a chat with ABP News, revealed the time when she realised Sidharth was ‘the one’ for her. When asked about it, she took a moment and with a smile, said, “For me, he just felt like home.”
“Every time I was with him, I just felt like I was home. That says a lot because I do come from a home where there is a lot of love, nurturing and pampering that happens there… All of us love each other. (Since) It is such a fulfilling home that I come from, when I felt the same thing with someone else, I just knew this was it,” she added.
Revealing how she made the decision to marry him, Kiara shared, “There was never a moment or something specific that happened that made me think like that. It was very organic. It just happened. I believe I am good at balancing my personal and professional lives. I am all heart. If I want to do something, then I will go for it and I will manage everything else.”
Clearly, Kiara was at the peak of her Bollywood career when it was announced that she and Sidharth announced that they were getting married, and clearly there was a lot of chatter about it. Kiara mentioned, “‘Oh my god! Why is she getting married now’, ‘She is just reaching that phase’ and all of that. But kudos to the audience because I think they have evolved.”
Lastly, she mentioned how everyone keeps talking about the directors, producers, or actors, or female actors who’ve evolved, but as per Kiara, “kudos to the audience because they see you as a character.” She said, “So whether I’m married, a mother, someone’s daughter etc, that’s immaterial. And I can say that, post marriage, I have signed two of my biggest films,” referring to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ opposite Ranveer Singh, and Ayan Mukerji’s ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.
“And I think, of course, we have so many actresses. I think all the top actresses today are married. So that speaks volumes in itself and that’s a positive change,” Kiara signed off.