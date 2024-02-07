Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have completed one year of marital bliss, and are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, the two actors shared identical posts on social media. In the pictures shared, both Kiara Advani and Sidharth can be seen on horsebacks here in the fields.
Kiara and Sidharth shared in the caption, “It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove.”
For those caught unaware, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in a lavish yet intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer in 2023. Before tying the knot, Sidharth and Kiara kept mum about their relationship despite dating each other for a few years.
During her appearance on the latest season of ‘Koffee with Karan’, Kiara revealed that Sidharth proposed to her in Rome. Sharing her proposal story, the actress disclosed how Sidharth slipped into his ‘Shershaah’ avatar for it, and started speaking dialogues from the film at one point.
“He planned the works. He had done this candlelight dinner. We go back after dinner, and he takes me for a walk. We go up and suddenly the violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his little nephew is taking our video from behind the bushes. He then goes on one knee and proposes. I was not expecting it that night so I was so overwhelmed, I didn’t say anything,” Kiara shared.
She further recalled, “After his whole speech, he doesn’t know what to say to me and he starts saying the lines of Shershaah. He’s like ‘Dilli ka seedha sada launda hun’, and what he said to me in the movie, the full dialogue of Shershaah. Then I burst out laughing.”
The two reportedly fell in love on the sets of their 2021 biographical war film ‘Shershaah’, which was based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in action in the Kargil War.