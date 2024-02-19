‘Yodha’ had been brewing for a long time. The audience was waiting to see Sidharth Malhotra packing some punches once again on the big screen. Recently, the teaser of ‘Yodha’ was released by the makers and fans are in for a visual treat.
The 1:00 minute-long teaser of ‘Yodha’ gives the audience a peek into the high-octane action route that the film is about to take. The teaser reveals that the film will delve into the events that take place after an Air Bharat plane is hijacked. Sidharth Malhotra takes charge and delivers as the Messiah as he breaks some bones and tries to save lives on the hijacked plane.
Take a look at the teaser of ‘Yodha’ here.
Reacting to the teaser, one fan said, “Yodha looks big potential hit from here.. From ‘Shershaah’ to ‘Yodha’, Sid never disappoints.” A second fan wrote, “Sid is getting the right script & right content to become the next thing in Indian cinema... best of luck Sid sir.” A third fan commented, “This is what we call a true action masterpiece.”
The teaser of ‘Yodha’ shows Sidharth Malhotra in his finest form. While he does not do much talking, there is not enough to say about his dialogue delivery. But the actor gets his screen presence on point. The teaser gives a glimpse into the action sequences. Malhotra glides like butter in those choreographed action scenes and it is a treat to watch him. It is visible that he enjoyed performing those scenes. Disha Patani is seen for a brief minute and there’s a mystery behind her character.
Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani, ‘Yodha’ promises to be a blend of action and thrill. The movie is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. It is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on March 15.