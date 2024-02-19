The teaser of ‘Yodha’ shows Sidharth Malhotra in his finest form. While he does not do much talking, there is not enough to say about his dialogue delivery. But the actor gets his screen presence on point. The teaser gives a glimpse into the action sequences. Malhotra glides like butter in those choreographed action scenes and it is a treat to watch him. It is visible that he enjoyed performing those scenes. Disha Patani is seen for a brief minute and there’s a mystery behind her character.