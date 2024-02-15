Indian action films breathed new life in 2023. Movies like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Tiger 3' were not only loved by the audiences but also performed well at the box office. Year 2024 has a plethora of action movies for all the action film lovers. These movies have high-octane and best action, fight and combat scenes, and stunts that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
10 Bollywood Action Films That Will Set The Sreens On Fire In 2024
Yodha
'Yodha', starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, is an upcoming action thriller produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The poster was launched today in Dubai. The teaser will be out on February 19. 'Yodha's plot revolves around an incident where terrorists take control of a passenger aircraft. Sidharth plays an off-duty soldier who makes a plan to defeat the hijackers by keeping in mind the safety of the passengers, especially when the engine malfunctions.
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is an action-packed thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy. It is all set to hit the screens on Eid 2024. Fans are excited to witness some high-octane action stunts by Akshay and Tiger.
'Singham Again'
'Singham Again' is the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The action cop drama features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It is the sequel to the 2014 film 'Singham Returns'. 'Singham Again' will release on August 15, 2024.
'Baby John'
'Baby John' has Varun Dhawan who is playing the lead. It is co-produced by Atlee and directed by A Kaleeswaran. The action thriller is the Hindi adaptation of Atlee's Tamil blockbuster 'Theri'. 'Baby John' also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is scheduled to release on March 15 and promises to deliver high-octane action entertainment to audiences.
'Vedaa'
'Vedaa' stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh and is touted to be high-energy action-drama that is inspired from real-life events. The movie is directed by Nikkhil Advani and is all set to hit the screens on July 12, 2024. 'Vedaa' marks John and Sharvari's first film together.
'Kill'
'Kill' is produced by Oscar award-winning director Guneet Monga and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, featuring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala in key roles. 'Kill' is about a transformation of a train journey to New Delhi into a battleground. The narrative is about a pair of commandos confronting an onslaught of invading bandits. It will have a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.
'Crakk'
'Crakk- Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!' is a sports action drama is directed by Aditya Datt. It stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson and is produced by Vidyut Jammwal under Action Hero Films. The movie is India's inaugural extreme sports action venture. Vidyut who is known for doing awe-inspiring action sequences, will perform some jaw-dropping actions in 'Crakk'. It will release on February 23, 2024.
'Tehran'
'Tehran' stars John Abraham and Manushi Chillar. Directed by Arun Gopalan, it is inspired by real-life events. It is a geopolitical action thriller and is sure to captivate audiences. It will show the dynamics and complexities of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, alongside China's role, Iran's involvement, and the position of Palestine within the broader narrative. It is releasing on April 26, 2024.
'Yudhra'
'Yudhra' is a romantic-action-thriller that stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan, Ram Kapoor, and Gajraj Rao. It is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia. The movie has some intense street fights and hand-to-hand combat sequences. It is scheduled to release in the third quarter of 2024.
'Deva'
Starring Shahid Kapoor, Pavail Gulati, and Pooja Hegde, 'Deva' is an upcoming action thriller directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. Shahid plays a police officer who is assigned to investigate a high-profile case. As he deep dives into the investigation, he unravels a complex network of deception and treachery, leading him on an exhilarating and perilous journey. 'Deva' is releasing on October 11, 2024.
