‘Yodha’ is a film that fans of Sidharth Malhotra have been anticipating for quite a while now. While the announcement of the film and its release date garnered enough hype, audiences wanted to see some visual glimpses of the upcoming movie. Now, in a unique, unexpected promotional strategy, the makers unveiled the film’s poster in an unprecedented manner – mid-air in Dubai.
Sharing the video of the same, in which the team was captured leaping from an aircraft with the poster in hand, producer Karan Johar captioned it, “‘Airdropping’ the adrenaline-fueled ride onto your screens like never before!” Sidharth also shared the same video and wrote, “Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all.”
The video also mentioned that the teaser of the highly-anticipated action-thriller will be out on Monday, February 19. Take a look at the jaw-dropping announcement below:
This milestone makes ‘Yodha’ the first Bollywood film to unveil its poster in such a distinctive manner, that too at an impressive altitude of 13,000 feet.
Karan Johar spoke about the upcoming actioner and said, “A special film like ‘Yodha’ deserves a historic moment, one that makes waves through time. It’s an out-and-out actioner. At the same time, it’s edgy, it’s slick, and most importantly, it’s infused with the right amount of drama and thrill. Sid perfectly embodies the demeanour of an action hero. With ‘Yodha,’ he has gone full throttle as the action hero of the new India.”
Sidharth chimed in and stated, “This high-flying poster launch is just the beginning and it really sets the tone for the thrilling action to come. Without revealing too much I’d like to say that the audience is in for more such surprises before the release of ‘Yodha,’ and I cannot wait to see how fans react to what’s in store. This film marks a long association of mine with Dharma Productions, starting with ‘Student of the Year’ to ‘Shershaah’ and now ‘Yodha.’ Each of the films we have worked on has resonated with both the classes as well as the masses, and ‘Yodha’ will undoubtedly take this legacy forward.”
Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the action-thriller film, which also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, is slated for a release on March 15.