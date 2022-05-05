Keerthy Suresh On ‘Saani Kaayidham’: Never Imagined Myself In Such An Intense Film

Apart from introducing the Tamil director Selvaraghavan as an actor, 'Saani Kaayidham' will showcase a very different side of actress Keerthy Suresh that the audience have probably never seen before. Sharing the screen space with Selvaraghavan, Suresh will be seen playing the character named Pooni, who is trapped in a generational curse that comes true when injustice is imposed upon her. Audiences will get to watch Suresh portraying a strikingly different character in this revenge crime thriller.

While speaking about the preparation the actress went into, for the character, Suresh shared, "With previously portraying characters that were sweet, charming, and bubbly, Ponni is fresh, raw, and rugged role in this film demanding her to be lean and mean. In terms of prep, I didn’t do anything really. I think the minute I get into those clothes, put that makeup on, and went on the set, stood by the Matador van, watch Arun and Selva Sir I was ready. I had never imagined myself in such an intense film, and thus initially the task seemed daunting. But as the story progressed, it became easy for me to don the character of Ponni, also owing to the easy atmosphere on sets and the freedom to improvise and experiment."

Produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment, ‘Saani Kaayidham’ will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on May 6. The film will also be available as 'Chinni' in Telugu and as ‘Saani Kaayidham’ in Malayalam.