Karl Urban Hints That 'The Boys' S4 Will Finish Filming By 2022 End

The satirical superhero series, based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, will have its season three premiere on June 3.

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 6:19 pm

Although a fourth season of 'The Boys' has not yet been formally greenlit, lead actor Karl Urban has revealed that he has already set dates to film for the Prime Video series till the end of 2022.

Urban, who essays the role of Billy Butcher on the series, hopes to wrap the filming later this year. 

"I’m shooting ‘The Boys’ through the end of the year,” the actor told Variety. 

'The Boys', created and showrun by Eric Kripke, follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.

The show also features Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

'The Boys' is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television along with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

[With Inputs From PTI]

