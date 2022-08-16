Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan To Birthday Boy Saif Ali Khan: Your Pout's Way Better Than Mine

As Saif Ali Khan turned 52 on Tuesday, his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of hilarious shots of the actor and said that his pout is "way" better than hers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 12:08 pm

Kareena, who is known for pouts in the industry, took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures of Saif sitting in a car and pouting for the camera. Alongside the picture, she penned an adorable note for him.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world. You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn't want it any other way..These pictures are proof... I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your Pout is way better than mine. What say guys?#Birthday Boy#My Saifu."



Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur in 2016 and their second son, Jeh in February 2021.

On the work front, Kareena's latest release is 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan.

She is also set for her digital debut and will be seen in an OTT project directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Saif will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming neo-noir action thriller 'Vikram Vedha'.

