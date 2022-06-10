Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shooting Of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' Completed

'Vikram Vedha' is an upcoming film featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to be released on September 30. It is a remake of a Tamil film of the same name.

Shooting Of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' Completed
Saif Ali Khan, Hrihtik Roshan Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 9:20 pm

The action film 'Vikram Vedha,' starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, has completed its shooting on Friday (June 10), according to the producers. According to the filmmakers, it is an action criminal thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The film is based on 'Vikram aur Betal', a classic Indian folktale. It depicts the tale of a tough cop (Khan) who sets out to find and apprehend a dangerous mobster (Roshan).

The upcoming Hindi film is a remake of R Madhavan's 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which stars Vijay Sethupathi as a mobster and R Madhavan as a cop.

The original Tamil film was made by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also directed the Hindi remake. To play Vedha, Roshan stated he had to break out of the mould of being a hero and venture into uncharted ground.

Related stories

Saif Ali Khan: Adipurush Is Going To Be A Benchmark In Computer Graphics

Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Why Being A Successful Businessman Is Important To Him

“Becoming Vedha was unlike anything I've ever done before. I had to break the mould of being the 'hero' and step into a completely unexplored territory as an actor. The journey felt like I was graduating. My relentless directors Pushkar & Gayatri kept me on a treadmill, silently motivating me to push boundaries,” the 48-year-old actor said in a statement.

Roshan credited co-star Khan and Yogita Bihani for bringing out the best in him. 

“Looking back… I became the Vedha that I did, because of the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. He is phenomenal in every way possible," he added.

Khan said working under the direction of Pushkar and Gayatri has been a rewarding experience. 

“Pushkar & Gayatri are quite the dynamic duo with great creative energy and it’s been very rewarding working with them. A complete icing on the cake and elevating experience for me was working with Hrithik and doing some intense action scenes,” the 51-year-old star said.

The director duo said they had an exhilarating experience shooting with Roshan and Khan. “With our super talented and amazing crew, we’ve been able to achieve what we had envisioned at a script level. We can’t wait to show our film to the audiences,” the filmmakers said in a joint statement.

The shoot of ‘Vikram Vedha’ commenced in October 2021. The film has been shot at various locations such as Abu Dhabi, Lucknow and Mumbai. It also stars Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. It is produced by S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

It is scheduled to be released worldwide theatrically on September 30.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Saif Ali Khan Hrithik Roshan Vikram Vedha Tamil Cinema Hindi Remake Vikram Vetal Saif Ali Khan Hrithik Roshan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

In Pics | Protests Across India Over Nupur Sharma's Comments On Prophet Muhammad

In Pics | Protests Across India Over Nupur Sharma's Comments On Prophet Muhammad

Did Richarlison, Vinicius Jr Fight? Watch Here

Did Richarlison, Vinicius Jr Fight? Watch Here