The action film 'Vikram Vedha,' starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, has completed its shooting on Friday (June 10), according to the producers. According to the filmmakers, it is an action criminal thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The film is based on 'Vikram aur Betal', a classic Indian folktale. It depicts the tale of a tough cop (Khan) who sets out to find and apprehend a dangerous mobster (Roshan).

The upcoming Hindi film is a remake of R Madhavan's 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which stars Vijay Sethupathi as a mobster and R Madhavan as a cop.

The original Tamil film was made by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also directed the Hindi remake. To play Vedha, Roshan stated he had to break out of the mould of being a hero and venture into uncharted ground.

“Becoming Vedha was unlike anything I've ever done before. I had to break the mould of being the 'hero' and step into a completely unexplored territory as an actor. The journey felt like I was graduating. My relentless directors Pushkar & Gayatri kept me on a treadmill, silently motivating me to push boundaries,” the 48-year-old actor said in a statement.

Roshan credited co-star Khan and Yogita Bihani for bringing out the best in him.

“Looking back… I became the Vedha that I did, because of the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. He is phenomenal in every way possible," he added.

Khan said working under the direction of Pushkar and Gayatri has been a rewarding experience.

“Pushkar & Gayatri are quite the dynamic duo with great creative energy and it’s been very rewarding working with them. A complete icing on the cake and elevating experience for me was working with Hrithik and doing some intense action scenes,” the 51-year-old star said.

The director duo said they had an exhilarating experience shooting with Roshan and Khan. “With our super talented and amazing crew, we’ve been able to achieve what we had envisioned at a script level. We can’t wait to show our film to the audiences,” the filmmakers said in a joint statement.

The shoot of ‘Vikram Vedha’ commenced in October 2021. The film has been shot at various locations such as Abu Dhabi, Lucknow and Mumbai. It also stars Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. It is produced by S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

It is scheduled to be released worldwide theatrically on September 30.

[With Inputs From PTI]