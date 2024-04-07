Art & Entertainment

Karan Wahi Shares Fitness Goals; Drops A Glimpse Of His 'Leg Day'

Known for his roles in 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Baat Hamari Pakki Hai', among others, actor Karan Wahi on Sunday gave fitness goals to fans, by giving a sneak peek into his leg day.

Instagram
Karan Wahi Photo: Instagram
Karan is currently seen as a determined lawyer -- Virat Choudhary in the legal drama ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’.

Taking to Instagram stories, Karan, who enjoys 3.4 million followers, shared a mirror selfie, wherein he is flaunting his toned chiselled legs, and biceps.

Karan is wearing a grey sleeveless T-shirt, and matching shorts. He has rounded off his gym look with a baseball cap, and white sports shoes.

The post has a sticker, which reads as: "LEG DAY".

Karan gave the music of 'The Final Countdown' by Ezechiel.

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

The show stars Jennifer Winget, Reem Shaikh, Sanjay Nath, Joy Sengupta, and Eklavya Sood.

It airs on Sony LIV.

