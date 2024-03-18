Farah Khan and Karan Johar are always fun to watch for their fans, be it on the set of a reality show or at their homes engaging in hilarious banter. Now adding to it, Farah posted a hilarious video with Karan as she gave her an exclusive tour of his closet. While Karan criticises Farah’s dressing sense, she reacts in the most amusing way.
In the clip, Karan is seen inviting Farah to take a look at his new closet. As they enter his room, Karan says, “This is my bed where nothing happens,” to which Farah says, “I can believe that.”
He then starts with the closet tour, and jokingly comments on Farah’s unlikely choices in clothing. He teases her by saying, “These are all the clothes you’ll never wear because they’re actually good,” as he shows off his extensive collection of jackets, leaving Farah to comment, “I’m feeling very poor.”
Karan then displays his range of oversized clothes, and dubs it as “Farah Khan’s thing.” Farah then jokingly protests against body shaming, saying, “Don’t be mean. Don’t body shame me.” However, when Karan shows his collection of shimmery jackets, Farah is left laughing as she comments, “All the dancers' clothes you have brought here na.”
Well, this is not the first time that Karan and Farah left their fans entertained with their witty banter. On the work front, Karan is busy promoting his latest film ‘Yodha’, starring Disha Patani and Sidharth Malhotra.