Karan Johar Reveals The Two Celebs That Are Unlikely To Ever Appear On ‘Koffee With Karan’

Karan Johar's chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ is back with a bang and has seen a host of celebs gracing the much-loved couch. Now in the latest episode, actress Kiara Advani is all set to make an appearance with her ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Shahid Kapoor.

To say the least, a host of celebs have graced Karan Johar’s couch as guests over the course of seven seasons. This season too, the show has seen some interesting pairs gracing the couch, from Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan-Janvhi Kapoor, Ananya Panday-Vijay Devrakonda, Akshay Kumar-Samatha Ruth Prabhu, and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan.

Albeit, there are still some big names that have not been seen on the show yet and in a recent interview, KJo revealed the two celebrities from tinsel town that will never be on the show.

“Well, I did bring it up once with Rekha ma’am, even as recently as a couple of seasons ago. I was very keen to have her appear on the show, but she wasn’t convinced. But after that, I felt she has such an exotic, beautiful mystery about her… it has to be protected always. So I didn’t push it after that,” Karan told The Hindu.

He further added that getting his friend and mentor Aditya Chopra on the show also seems unlikely. “Will I ever have Adi on KWK… I mean, I think I’m not brave enough to even ask him, right,” Karan said.

For the unversed, ‘Koffee With Karan’, which started in 2005, used to air on Star World. However, in the past 17-year-run, the show has now made its transition from TV to OTT.

Fresh episodes of the show stream every Thursday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.