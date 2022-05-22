Sunday, May 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar On South-North Cinema Debate: Proud Of 'RRR', 'KGF' And 'Pushpa'; They’ve Raised The Bar

Filmmaker Karan Johar, whose ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’s trailer was released a little while ago, speaks up about the ongoing debate of south vs north cinema.

Karan Johar On South-North Cinema Debate: Proud Of 'RRR', 'KGF' And 'Pushpa'; They’ve Raised The Bar
Karan Johar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 6:59 pm

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday said the massive success of south films such as ‘RRR’, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and ‘Pushpa’ has raised the bar for Indian films and taught the industry to aim higher.

Johar, who heads one of the biggest Hindi film banners Dharma Productions and has been a director for over two decades, said successful films across languages only give a push to Indian cinema as a collective unit.

"We can say with a lot of pride that we are a part of Indian cinema. We are proud of 'RRR', 'KGF' and 'Pushpa' which did phenomenal business. These films have raised the bar for Indian films, told us that our standards can be so massive and we can reach so far ahead," Johar told reporters during the trailer launch of his latest production 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'.

Related stories

Neetu Kapoor On Returning To Movies With 'Jugjugg Jeeyo': Rishi Kapoor Is Going To Be Extremely Happy

Aditi Rao Hydari On North-South Cinema Debate: We Need To Be More Inclusive

Assam's Box-Office Comedy Hit ‘Local Utpaat’ Wants To Wow Audiences In Other Cities

‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor, comes at a time when Bollywood has witnessed only a handful of hits in 2022, including the Alia Bhatt-fronted ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ opened to a good box-office reception on May 20, clocking in Rs 32.45 cr in two days.

"In Hindi cinema, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' did solid business, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has opened fantastic. We hope that 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' also becomes a part of that list. We want films of all languages to work. Punjabi films, Marathi films have also done well recently, so we don't want any language (films) to be compared to each other. We are just proud of Indian cinema. We want our cinema to keep marching ahead and being on the entertainment global map," Johar added.

Asked if he considers the south film industry as competition, the filmmaker said that perspective would be detrimental to Indian cinema's growth.

Johar said he had boarded SS Rajamouli's blockbuster franchise ‘Baahubali’, originally made in Telugu, as the presenter of the Hindi version because he had huge faith in cinema.

"There's no competition between the same industry, how can there be? We grow together. To compete would be completely not servicing the requirements of entertainment in the industry. We have to be one collective unit. Rajamouli sir has said this many times that we should be one cinema. The best crossover has happened recently, when the south has done such expansive business in the north. Going to any festival, winning an Oscar doesn't matter to us. We want to grow as Indian cinema," he added.

Dhawan, who returns to the big screen after his 2020 movie ‘Street Dancer 3D’, said when films work across the country it unites everyone.

"It's the most important purpose cinema can serve -- to unite the entire country more. It's amazing," the actor added.

Directed by Raj Mehta, ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ is set to be released on June 24.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Jug Jugg Jeeyo Filmmaker South Cinema South Indian Movies South India North Vs South South Vs North Indian Cinema Cinema Karan Johar Anil Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week