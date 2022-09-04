Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is also the producer of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva', which is set for a pan-India release, says that he aims to “penetrate” into every corner of the country with the film. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

The film will hit the theatres across India on September 9, with 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli on board as a presenter for the south region, where the movie will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

“We are trying to penetrate into every corner… This is Indian cinema. Let’s not call it anything else. We keep giving it wood, Tollywood, Bollywood. But we are not up in the woods anymore. We are out of them. We are now proudly part of Indian cinema. Each and every film will now be from Indian cinema,” Johar said at a promotional event for the movie here on Friday.

The event also saw Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni in attendance along with Rajamouli and his “RRR” star Jr NTR, who was the special guest. Rajamouli said it was important for creative minds to promote cultural exchange between north and south India.

Citing the example of recent blockbusters 'KGF', 'Pushpa', 'RRR' and 'Karthikeya 2', the director said it was about time Hindi filmmakers also ventured into the south market. “We started flowing with our movies from the south, like ‘Baahubali’, ‘KGF’, ‘Pushpa’, ‘RRR’, ‘Karthikeya 2’. It is about time that love starts flowing from north to south. We are one country and we (should) make Indian films, not language films,” he added.

The director, who has received global success with his latest period actioner 'RRR', said Ayan’s vision lured him to present “Brahamstra” in the south. “Karan sir, Ranbir, Alia and all the cast and crew of ‘Brahmastra’, I like them all very much. But the reason why I associated with the film is not any of them. The reason is the story, the vision that Ayan had. Everything about ‘Brahmastra’ is about Indianness, Indian story, Indian emotions,” Rajamouli said.