Kapil Sharma To Return To The Big Screen; Says 'Excited To Work With Nandita Das'

Comedian Kapil Sharma is planning to take a break from filming 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in order to begin work on his untitled film. Sharma will play a food delivery worker, and actress Shahana Goswami will play his wife, in the film directed by actor-director Nandita Das.

The film will attempt to ‘make visible what’s hidden in plain sight' and is set to go on floors later this month in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Sharma, who made his feature film debut in 2015 with 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and followed it up with 'Firangi' two years later, is excited to return to the big screen. "I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das' film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me," he said to Hindustan Times.

"An artist is always thirsty to do something different! The people behind the project, Nandita Das and Sameer Nair, are both extremely passionate and good at what they make, so I am really excited to be doing this film," he further added.

Das says she finds Sharma a representative of the ‘common man’. “The film attempts to make visible what's hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn't seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the 'common man', despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness,” she said.