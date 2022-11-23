Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Kanye West Could Lose Full Custody Of His Children

Kanye West is being warned that he could lose full custody of his four children with Kim Kardashian, legal experts have said.

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 3:58 pm

Kanye West is being warned that he could lose full custody of his four children with Kim Kardashian, legal experts have said.

A judge could rule against the rapper having access to the kids he shares with his ex-wife after he chose not to turn up to his scheduled deposition on November 16, reports Female First UK.

Court documents seen by The U.S. Sun show the 45-year-old has one last chance to be questioned by Kim's legal team on November 29.

But the outlet said that if he again does not show, it could have dire implications over his chances of custody of the children he shares with Kim - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

According to Female First UK, New Jersey-based family law attorney Lexie Rigden from Rigden Law LLC, said: "If Kanye refuses to show up to his deposition, the judge could sanction him monetarily, make him pay counsel fees, and if it is an egregious enough discovery violation, the judge may be able to bar him from putting on a case at trial."

Rachel Fiset, managing partner of Zweiback, Fiset Zalduendo LLP, added: "Avoiding a deposition in litigation is treated seriously by the judge, particularly when it is a repeated offence...overall, this can hurt his case. In the most severe instance, the judge can rule against him and he could get a lesser custody award and a less favourable monetary disposition."

It has been reported that Kim, 42, is happy to give Kanye 50/50 custody, but he has since claimed on social media she has them 80 per cent of the time.

