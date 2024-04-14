Art & Entertainment

Kannada Film Producer Soundarya Jagadish Dies Following Alleged Suicide Attempt

Kannada film producer and businessman Soundarya Jagadish died following an alleged suicide attempt, police and sources close to him said on Sunday.

Soundarya Jagadish Photo: Indiatimes.com
The producer allegedly attempted suicide this morning in his residence at Mahalakshmi Layout here, they said.

Police said investigations are on and all due process will be followed.

"Jagadish has died following a suicide attempt. We brought him to hospital, where he was declared dead. Further procedures are underway to know what was the reason. There were no health issues; we are unable to tell you the reason suddenly. This happened today morning," Jagadish's friend Shreyas told reporters.

To a question regarding Jagadish being served a bank notice recently and whether that could have been the cause, he said, "No, it has no connection with this. That issue has been there for some time now. Business issues are different."

The police was informed immediately, Shreyas said, rejecting "misleading reports" that the death was due to cardiac arrest. He said, "On getting to know, he was immediately rushed to the hospital this morning...he had attempted suicide by hanging."

Jagadish, who also owned a pub in the city, was also a builder and businessman along with being a film producer.

According to reports, the pub was recently involved in a controversy following late night partying by some film personalities and crew, resulting in a temporary cancellation of its licence.

Jagadish has produced several films including 'Snehitaru', 'Appu Pappu', 'Mast Maja Maadi' and 'Ramleela'.

