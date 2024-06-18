Art & Entertainment

Kalki Koechlin Starts Shooting For ‘Her Story’ In Antichan-des-Frotignes, France

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who was recently featured in the streaming movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, has commenced shooting for her next film ‘Her Story’ in France.

Kalki Koechlin
Kalki Koechlin Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In the film, Kalki portrays the character of Olivia, a self-deprecating American writer. The shooting is currently underway at Antichan-des-Frotignes in the Pyrenees. Discussing her role, Kalki told IANS: “Olivia is an intellectual from New York, with roots in France, who returns to write her grandmother’s story. She finds herself half reliving the past and half predicting the future as the Covid-19 pandemic hits the world.”

She further explained that the film is a comedy exploring how patterns can be read out of practically anything and how individuals often feel accountable for the world's workings. “The challenge of playing a self-deprecating American writer, who begins to feel like she’s affecting the world around her with every word she writes, is fun and daunting," she added. The actress, who has her roots in France, has never lived in a European country, though.

Born in Puducherry, which was a French colony at one point, Kalki said: “I grew up watching French cinema from the nouvelle vague and listening to classic singers like Edith Piaf and not so classic ones like Leo Ferre.”

