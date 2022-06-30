Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kaduva Will Be A Refreshing Change, Says Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film 'Kaduva' will release in cinemas on July 7. It also features Samyuktha Menon and Vivek Oberoi in important roles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prithviraj Sukumaran Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 7:37 pm

Stating that he was immensely proud of the content being generated by Malayalam cinema, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday said that the only genre that the industry had slightly forgotten was the mass action entertainer genre and that his upcoming film 'Kaduva' was a step in that direction.

Speaking at the launch of the film's teaser in Chennai, which was attended by the entire cast of 'Kaduva' and a host of celebrities including Tamil actors Arya and Jiiva, Sukumaran said, "We have to have all kinds of films. Right now, the Malayalam industry is making superb films. We are going through a phase where we are making superb content but we've missed out one genre. I, as a film lover, miss the mass masala commercial entertainers in Malayalam. So, when they narrated this script to me in 2017, I felt it had been a long time since such films had come out in Malayalam.



"Let me make it clear, the multi-city promotions that we have embarked on is not only for 'Kaduva'. This is the first step of a big process. I am someone who wishes that from now on, all big Malayalam films that are to be released are released in this fashion. We have to come and communicate with our audience in every state on a first person basis. I hope and pray that we will be able to sustain this process for all big releases coming from Kerala."

The title of the film, which features Sukumaran and Samyuktha Menon in the lead and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi playing a pivotal role, means Tiger in Malayalam. It is actually also a short form of the hero's name in the film, Prithviraj disclosed while replying to a question that was posed to him after the launch.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

I May Direct A Telugu Film Very Soon, Says Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Mohanlal's Intense Look From 'L2: Empuraan'

Prabhas Reveals Prithviraj Sukumaran Will Be The Part Of ‘Salaar’

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Kaduva Malayalam Cinema Prithviraj Sukumaran Samyuktha Menon Vivek Oberoi Malayalam Movie Prithviraj Sukumaran
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan