K Drama

'The Roundup: Punishment' Sets New Box Office Record, Becomes Fastest Film In 'The Outlaws' Series To Cross 8 Million Viewers

The fourth addition to the film's franchise has shattered records by drawing over 8.5 million viewers in 13 days of its release.

Advertisement

IMDb
'The Roundup: Punishment' Photo: IMDb
info_icon

The film ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ is swiftly nearing the ten million mark with remarkable momentum. At this rate, it has the potential to surpass the record set by ‘The Roundup,’ which became the first film to achieve ten million admissions following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fourth addition to the film’s franchise has shattered records by drawing over 8.5 million viewers in a remarkably short period. Ever since its release on April 24, ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ has attracted a total viewer count of an impressive 8,569,935.

The movie achieved notable milestones, reaching 1 million viewers on its second day, 3 million by the fourth day, and hitting 4 million viewers by the fifth day. By the seventh day, it had crossed the 5 million mark, followed by 7 million on the eleventh. Ultimately, ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ surpassed 8 million viewers on the thirteenth day of its release.

Advertisement

In comparison to its predecessors, where the first movie, ‘The Outlaws,’ garnered 6.88 million viewers, the second, ‘The Roundup,’ reached 12.69 million, and the third, ‘The Roundup: No Way Out,’ achieved 10.68 million, ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ is poised to join a prestigious group of movies that have reached this milestone.

In addition to this, ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ has become the fastest movie to reach the 8.5 million mark this year.

It has also become the quickest film in the entire ‘The Outlaws’ series to achieve this viewership rating. It has outpaced ‘The Roundup: No Way Out’ by one day. Additionally, it managed to surpass 8 million moviegoers five days faster than ‘The Roundup,’ which currently holds the record for the most successful film in entire series.

Advertisement

Starring Ma Dong-seok, Kim Mu-yeol, Park Ji-hwan and Lee Dong-hwi, ‘The Roundup: Punishment,’ directed by Heo Myung-haeng, has captivated the attention of audiences nationwide with its action-packed storyline, and outstanding performances.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | SC Residents Of Hubbali-Dharwad Demand Equal Rights & Freedom From Casteism
  2. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: 5 Dead, Rain Expected Today Amid Raging Wildfires; SC Hearing Tomorrow
  3. PM Modi Breaks Silence On Prajwal Revanna Case, 'Anti-Muslim' Allegations | Know What He Said
  4. Kejriwal's Plea In SC: Top Court Questions ED For Delay In Probe, Lack Of 'Relevant Questions'
  5. In Maharashtra's Agrarian Heartland, A Battle For Supremacy
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Roundup: Punishment' Sets New Box Office Record, Becomes Fastest Film In 'The Outlaws' Series To Cross 8 Million Viewers
  2. Anupam Kher REACTS To Ratna Pathak Shah Calling Acting Institutes 'Shops': Will She And Naseeruddin Shah Call NSD A Shop?
  3. Fahadh Faasil Doesn’t Think 'Pushpa' Did Anything For Him: I Don’t Have To Hide It, I Have To Be Honest
  4. Did You Know John Abraham And Hrithik Roshan Were Classmates In School? This Pic Is Proof
  5. 'MasterChef Australia 10' Winner Introduces 'Blind Taste Test' In 'MasterChef India Tamil'
Sports News
  1. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Eriksen Says Players Must Take Blame For Selhurst Park Rout
  2. Today's Sports New LIVE Updates: Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks To Victory With Fourth Consecutive 40-Point Game
  3. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  4. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd: RefCam Makes EPL Debut, And It Will Reveal Woeful Red Devils
  5. IPL Vs Country: Does Bumrah Deserve A Break Before T20 World Cup - Here's What Pollard Said
World News
  1. Israeli Forces Take Control Of Gaza Side Of Rafah Crossing With Egypt
  2. Macron Puts Trade And Ukraine As Top Priorities As China's Xi Opens European Visit In France
  3. Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Was All About John Galliano
  4. Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Town Of Rafah: Palestinian, Egyptian Officials
  5. Penelope Cruz Channels Vintage Chic In Chanel At Met Gala Red Carpet
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress