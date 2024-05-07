'The Roundup: Punishment' Sets New Box Office Record, Becomes Fastest Film In 'The Outlaws' Series To Cross 8 Million Viewers

The film ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ is swiftly nearing the ten million mark with remarkable momentum. At this rate, it has the potential to surpass the record set by ‘The Roundup,’ which became the first film to achieve ten million admissions following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fourth addition to the film’s franchise has shattered records by drawing over 8.5 million viewers in a remarkably short period. Ever since its release on April 24, ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ has attracted a total viewer count of an impressive 8,569,935.
The movie achieved notable milestones, reaching 1 million viewers on its second day, 3 million by the fourth day, and hitting 4 million viewers by the fifth day. By the seventh day, it had crossed the 5 million mark, followed by 7 million on the eleventh. Ultimately, ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ surpassed 8 million viewers on the thirteenth day of its release.
In comparison to its predecessors, where the first movie, ‘The Outlaws,’ garnered 6.88 million viewers, the second, ‘The Roundup,’ reached 12.69 million, and the third, ‘The Roundup: No Way Out,’ achieved 10.68 million, ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ is poised to join a prestigious group of movies that have reached this milestone.
In addition to this, ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ has become the fastest movie to reach the 8.5 million mark this year.
It has also become the quickest film in the entire ‘The Outlaws’ series to achieve this viewership rating. It has outpaced ‘The Roundup: No Way Out’ by one day. Additionally, it managed to surpass 8 million moviegoers five days faster than ‘The Roundup,’ which currently holds the record for the most successful film in entire series.
Starring Ma Dong-seok, Kim Mu-yeol, Park Ji-hwan and Lee Dong-hwi, ‘The Roundup: Punishment,’ directed by Heo Myung-haeng, has captivated the attention of audiences nationwide with its action-packed storyline, and outstanding performances.