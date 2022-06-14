Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Justin Lin To Direct The Film Adaptation Of The Manga Series 'One Punch Man'

The manga 'One Punch Man' was developed into an anime series. Now, director Justin Lin is ready to direct the film adaptation of the same name.

Justin Lin To Direct The Film Adaptation Of The Manga Series 'One Punch Man'
Justin Lin The Verge

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 1:31 pm

Filmmaker Justin Lin is attached to direct an upcoming film adaptation of the popular manga 'One Punch Man.'

Lin will direct the film based on a script from 'Venom' and 'Jumanji: The Next Level' screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Sony Pictures is backing the film, and Lin will produce alongside Avi and Ari Arad of Arad Productions, reports Variety.

'One Punch Man' will be Lin's first project following the announcement this April that he exited directing 'Fast X.' He'd previously directed four films for the 'Fast and Furious' franchise and also helmed the 2018 film 'Star Trek Beyond.'

'One Punch Man,' a webcomic created by Japanese artist ONE in 2009, follows Saitama, an ordinary, unemployed man who trains to become a superhero and develops the ability to destroy any opponent, no matter how powerful, with a single punch. Saitama's incredible power comes at the cost of any real excitement in his life, which causes him to become bored and apathetic even as he continually saves the world from incredible danger. The series follows Saitama as he joins the Hero Association, which employs superhumans to fight evil, in the hope of finding a foe that can finally pose a real challenge to him.

upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/c/c3/On...

After its debut in 2009, 'One Punch Man' went viral and received a remake in manga format in the Japanese magazine Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump Next, with illustrations done by Yusuke Murata. The manga has proven to be extremely popular, with over 30 million copies sold all across the world. 

Since 2015, Viz Media has published an English translation of the manga, which made the New York Times bestsellers list.

The manga has already been adapted into an anime series produced first by Madhouse in 2015, then by J.C.Staff in 2019, and it recently inspired a video game adaptation. The manga has been acclaimed for its quirky sense of humor and sendup of common superhero tropes, receiving nominations for an Eisner Award in 2015 and a Harvey Award in 2016.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Justin Lin One Punch Man Manga Series Japanese Character Anime Japanese Anime One Punch Man Movie Director Justin Lin Japanese Cinema Hollywood Upcoming Movie
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?

Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread