Julia Fox Overwhelmed By OCD Counting Habit If She's Not 'Smoking Weed'

Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox has opened up about how it has been 'very difficult" managing her career while suffering from obsessive-compulsiveness disorder (OCD) and ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 12:05 pm

Responding to a fan who asked her to make a video about "navigating" her work while being "neurodivergent", Fox replied in a TikTok clip shot just after she got out of a shower: "It's been very difficult. I have bouts of like, great productivity, where I'm on top of the world and just feeling like I'm invincible. "And then, I have moments of like, deep, deep, deep, stagnant type of feeling, like I just can't f****g move."

Sporting bleached eyebrows, Fox added: "I've never really talked about it, but like, ADHD is really tough. I have a little bit of OCD as well, which I just realized was OCD because I used to count the number of letters inside of words in my head, and I'd always want them to reach 10, and if I'm not smoking weed, I'm literally counting," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She continued about using marijuana to manage her symptoms: "So, the weed quiets down the OCD, but it does not help with the productivity issue with the ADHD. Ugh, it's just too much."

Fox has previously said breaking up with her ex Kanye West, 45, was like "hitting a reset button" and called it "the best thing that could've happened to me".

She told ES magazine there were "red flags" in their relationship including "unresolved issues" the rapper was battling, which led to them splitting in February.

