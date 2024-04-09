Art & Entertainment

Jubin Nautiyal Seeks Divine Blessings St Mahakaleshwar Temple, Dings ‘Shiv Bhajan’

Singer Jubin Nautiyal was seen offering prayers and attending the "bhasm aarti" at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Jubin Nautiyal Photo: Instagram
He attended the “bhasm aarti” at the Nandi hall in the temple and was seen immersing himself into the divine experience.

Jubin said that he feels blessed after being a part of the aarti, where he prayed for the well-being of his family and the country. He was also seen singing a Shiv bhajan at the temple.

He also shared: “I come every year….As soon as I enter and I see Mahakaal, I forget everything. I asked for blessings for my family, the country and Uttarakhand.”

The singer will be seen performing at the Ramghat on the occasion of Vikram Utsav in Ujjain on Tuesday evening.

Jubin is known for tracks such as 'Raataan Lambiyan', 'Barsaat Ki Dhun', 'Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata' and 'The Humma Song' to name a few.

