Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jr NTR: If There’s A King Who Won A Kingdom Simply By His Character And Smile, Without Ego, It’s Only Puneeth Rajkumar

Jr NTR gets emotional while remembering his late friend Puneeth Rajkumar at the presentation of Karnataka Rathna posthumously to the latter.

Jr NTR And Puneeth Rajkumar
Jr NTR And Puneeth Rajkumar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 8:41 pm

It is a very well-known fact that man of masses, Jr NTR is a devoted husband, a caring father, and above all an ideal friend. He was recently invited by the Karnataka State Government to attend the Kannada Rajyotsava Celebrations and participate in the presentation of the 'Karnataka Rathna Award' to the late Shri Puneeth Rajkumar as one of the chief guests. He was greeted warmly by Karnataka Chief Minister Mr. Basavaraj Bommai.

NTR Jr became emotional when remembering his late friend Shri Puneeth Rajkumar, and he stated, “If there is a king who has won a kingdom simply by his character and smile, without ego and without being egoistic, without waging a battle, it is the one and only Sri Puneeth Rajkumar. He was Karnataka's legitimate superstar, a great son, a great spouse, a great friend, a great father, a fantastic actor, a dancer, a singer, and, most importantly, a great human being. I've never seen a richer smile than his. Today he is receiving Karnataka Rathna, but in my opinion, and please do not misinterpret me, Puneeth Rajkumar is the epitome of Karnataka Rathna.”

Check out the video right here:

Additionally, the actor stated that he was on the dias not by virtue of his achievements, but only as a proud friend of Shri Puneeth Rajkumar. NTR Jr even took to the platform to express his gratitude to the Karnataka government for greeting him with open arms and making him a part of such a prestigious occasion. The actor also thanked the entire family of Kannada Kanteerava Sri Dr. Rajkumar sir for treating him as one of their own, and not as an actor from another state.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Television Actor Television Actress Indian Television Actor Indian Television Actress TV Actor TV Actress Indian TV Actor Indian TV Actress Film Filmmaker Indian Filmmaker Indian Actor Indian Actress Television Jr NTR Puneeth Rajkumar Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only