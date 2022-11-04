Jr NTR: If There’s A King Who Won A Kingdom Simply By His Character And Smile, Without Ego, It’s Only Puneeth Rajkumar

It is a very well-known fact that man of masses, Jr NTR is a devoted husband, a caring father, and above all an ideal friend. He was recently invited by the Karnataka State Government to attend the Kannada Rajyotsava Celebrations and participate in the presentation of the 'Karnataka Rathna Award' to the late Shri Puneeth Rajkumar as one of the chief guests. He was greeted warmly by Karnataka Chief Minister Mr. Basavaraj Bommai.

NTR Jr became emotional when remembering his late friend Shri Puneeth Rajkumar, and he stated, “If there is a king who has won a kingdom simply by his character and smile, without ego and without being egoistic, without waging a battle, it is the one and only Sri Puneeth Rajkumar. He was Karnataka's legitimate superstar, a great son, a great spouse, a great friend, a great father, a fantastic actor, a dancer, a singer, and, most importantly, a great human being. I've never seen a richer smile than his. Today he is receiving Karnataka Rathna, but in my opinion, and please do not misinterpret me, Puneeth Rajkumar is the epitome of Karnataka Rathna.”

Additionally, the actor stated that he was on the dias not by virtue of his achievements, but only as a proud friend of Shri Puneeth Rajkumar. NTR Jr even took to the platform to express his gratitude to the Karnataka government for greeting him with open arms and making him a part of such a prestigious occasion. The actor also thanked the entire family of Kannada Kanteerava Sri Dr. Rajkumar sir for treating him as one of their own, and not as an actor from another state.