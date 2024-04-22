Art & Entertainment

Jon Bon Jovi To Be Guest Mentor On 'American Idol' Season 22 Finale

Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi will serve as a guest mentor for the top 3 contestants on the season 22 finale of the popular singing reality show "American Idol".

Jon Bon Jovi Photo: Instagram
The winner of the competition will be announced on May 19 and Bon Jovi will mentor the finalists, according to Deadline.

The announcement was made on Sunday's episode of "American Idol", hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are part of the jury panel. This is Perry's final season on the show; she announced her exit in February, five days before the premiere.

Bon Jovi also stars in the Hulu docuseries "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story", which is set to premiere on the streamer on April 26.

Directed and executive produced by Gotham Chopra, the four-part docuseries chronicles the band's past and uncertain future as the frontman faces a vocal injury.

Earlier this year, Bon Jovi said he is on the long road to recovery after undergoing a "major reconstructive surgery" to mend a vocal cord injury.

