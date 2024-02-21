Professional wrestler John Cena recently broke the internet when a video of him singing ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ went viral. The wrestler-actor shocked everyone with the video. However, Cena continues to shock his fans once again. Days after the video went viral, he took to his Instagram to share a picture of Shah Rukh Khan.
Taking to his Instagram, John Cena posted a picture of Shah Rukh Khan in his signature pose. The photo showed Khan in a black coat and a black shirt. He complimented the look with a silver chain and chunky bracelets. The actor is posing with his arms stretched out.
Take a look at John Cena’s post here.
Cena is known for posting pictures on his Instagram without captions. He posted the picture of Khan without a caption as well. But the post ended up breaking the internet. The post has fetched over 480K likes. It has received comments from Zomato, Netflix India, WWE India, OYO Rooms, Sony Pictures Television India, and SpiceJet Airlines to name a few. Sony Pictures Television India wrote, “John Cena. SRK. Sony Pictures – Stream. Amazon Prime Video. Legends do come together!” SpiceJet wrote, “Jawan Cena.”
Advertisement
Netizens left a barrage of hilarious comments on the post. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “Rare picture of SRK with John Cena.” A second fan said, “Bro is unpredictable.. you never know who he posting next.” A third fan commented, “Rare picture of John Cena giving a hug to SRK.”