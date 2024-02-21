Actor Shah Rukh Khan bagged the award in the Best Actor category at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024, and was honoured for Atlee's directorial ‘Jawan’.
Now in a video viral on social media, the actor said in his acceptance speech that it seemed as if he "would not get it again", referring to the Best Actor Award. He said, "Shukriya sari jury member ka jinhone mujhko best actor ke liye layak samjha. Aur bahut saal ho gaye mujhe Best Actor ka award nahin mila toh aisa lagne laga tha ki ab milega hi nahin. Mujhe bahut khushi hai. Mujhe awards bahut ache lagte hai main thoda laalchi hu, greedy hu. Mere se zaada Vinod Chopra ko acche lagte hai. Hum dono share karlenge Vinod (I thank jury who considered me worthy of the Best Actor award. I have not received the Best Actor Award in a long time. It seemed as if I would not get it again. I am extremely happy. I like awards. I am a bit greedy. Vidhu Vinod Chopra likes it more than me. We will share it Vinod)."
Sharing how he is thankful to the team of ‘Jawan’, SRK added that he actually touched that people have recognized the work that he has put it because it’s about the people around an artist who make everything come together. He stated how a lot of people's hard work is involved in making ‘Jawan’, and helping him get the Best Actor award.
“I promise I will keep working hard and entertain India and people who are living abroad...whether it takes me to dance, to fall, to fly, to romance, to be evil, to be a bad guy, to be a good guy. Inshallah, I will keep working hard,” SRK said in his speech.
After starring in Zero (2018), Shah Rukh made his much-awaited comeback to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in early 2023. The film became one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. In September 2023, he appeared in ‘Jawan’, which went on to make Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. In December, he starred in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, which performed decently at the box office.