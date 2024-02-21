Now in a video viral on social media, the actor said in his acceptance speech that it seemed as if he "would not get it again", referring to the Best Actor Award. He said, "Shukriya sari jury member ka jinhone mujhko best actor ke liye layak samjha. Aur bahut saal ho gaye mujhe Best Actor ka award nahin mila toh aisa lagne laga tha ki ab milega hi nahin. Mujhe bahut khushi hai. Mujhe awards bahut ache lagte hai main thoda laalchi hu, greedy hu. Mere se zaada Vinod Chopra ko acche lagte hai. Hum dono share karlenge Vinod (I thank jury who considered me worthy of the Best Actor award. I have not received the Best Actor Award in a long time. It seemed as if I would not get it again. I am extremely happy. I like awards. I am a bit greedy. Vidhu Vinod Chopra likes it more than me. We will share it Vinod)."