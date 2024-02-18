John Cena Sings Shah Rukh Khan's Song 'Bholi Si Surat'; Fans Go Crazy

On several occasions, John has expressed his fondness for King Khan on social media. Like in May 2020, John Cena had shared a selfie with SRK, on his Instagram account, which had garnered more than nine lakh likes.

In October 2019, he shared a picture of SRK from the TED Talks. He also shared a photo of the ‘Don’ actor which had a quote: “Dreaming is not enough, it’s also important to be able to dismantle the old, the frameworks that are laid out before you, the ideas that you yourself cling to, the ones that hold you back and prevent you from growing.”

In August 2018, he shared a snap of SRK, with a quote: “Sometimes, in order to move forward you might need to take a few steps back and there’s no loss in doing something that hurts in the short run but proves worthwhile in time.”