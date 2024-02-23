Art & Entertainment

John Cena Joins Adults-Only Platform To Promote film, Fans Shocked

Actor and wrestler John Cena, who once tried his hands on rapping, has now joined an adults-only platform to show his other side while promoting his upcoming movie ‘Ricky Stanicky’.

February 23, 2024

John Cena Photo: Deshsewek
Cena took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce his new venture and wrote: "...like you've never seen me before," he teased. "Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans."

On clicking the link, fans are taken to an OnlyFans account of his character in the upcoming adult-rated dramedy.

The bio read: "You've found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor and method actor. Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids!"

Unlike most other accounts on the platform which can only be accessed by those who make subscription payments, it's free to subscribe to Stanicky's OnlyFans account.

However, users must be at least 18 years old and create an OnlyFans account themselves, reports aceshowbiz.com.

There were two posts on the newly-launched Stanicky account. The first had a short three-second clip from the film which features Cena dressed as Britney Spears in her iconic '...Baby One More Time' schoolgirl outfit, licking the ground.

The caption for it read: "Anyone want to hit this one more time?" the suggestive caption reads.

The other clip showed a sweaty Cena with a wallet in his mouth as an off-camera character says: "We'll calm him down, relax."

While his account seems to be a publicity stunt for the new movie, fans were nevertheless shocked by his move.

In 'Ricky Stanicky', Cena plays the imaginary friend of three childhood pals who comes to life. The film also stars Zac Efron, Andrew Santino and Jermaine Fowler.

