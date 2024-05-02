Art & Entertainment

Jeff Goldblum To Financially Cut Off Kids, Teach Them To Be Self-Sufficient

Actor Jeff Goldblum has revealed his unconventional parenting philosophy aimed at making his children more "self-sufficient".

Jeff Goldblum Photo: Instagram
The actor emphasised the importance of teaching them the value of hard work and independence.

In a podcast 'Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi', Goldblum said: "Hey, you know, you've got to row your own boat."

He underscored his belief in the merit of learning to navigate life's challenges without a safety net. Goldblum's approach to parenting is rooted in a desire for his children to find their passion and pursue what they love, a path he's gratefully been able to follow in his own career, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actor, married to Canadian dancer Emilie Livingston, became a father later in life and regards this timing as beneficial, allowing him to impart meaningful wisdom and values to his sons.

