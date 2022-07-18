Javed Ali Shares An Interesting Anecdote About His Song 'Kun Faya Kun'

In an upcoming episode of the singing-based reality show, singer and 'Superstar Singer 2' judge Javed Ali will be seen sharing an interesting anecdote for the song 'Kun Faya Kun' picturized on Ranbir Kapoor.

The show will have the "evergreen songs special" episode on Sunday. Renowned music maestro, Anand Ji of the legendary composer duo Kalyanji-Anandji fame, will be joining as a special guest.

In the upcoming episode, this little wonder will leave everybody awestruck with his soulful voice on the song 'Kun Faya Kun from 'Rockstar,' directed by Imtiaz Ali and released in 2011.

Mesmerized by contestant Mani's singing, all the judges and Anand will be seen giving him a standing ovation for giving an outstanding performance on such a complex song.

On the song, Ali shared, "Mani's performance was excellent despite the song's difficulty. This performance reminds me of the making of the song. When Rahman Sir called me for the song, I immediately took the last flight and arrived around 8 p.m. to work on this song. Honestly, the lyrics or the music was not even ready. Rahman sir just had a basic structure for it. Irshaad Sahab was writing this song, Rahman sir was composing, and on the other side, I was singing this song. It was a continuous process where Rahman sir was making changes to it."

Ali revealed that the song was done on the spot. "It took around 11 hours to record the complete song. I vividly remember I was asked to do wuzu before singing the song, which made the experience very wholesome. So, all three of us were at the studio and started recording the song till the next morning."

He added: "Rahman sir was improvising on it through the process, and that's how the song was created. And, I am sure if Rahman sir watches this performance, he will be really impressed because you sang so well. Truly beautiful."

'Superstar Singer 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

[With Inputs from IANS]

