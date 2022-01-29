Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Jamie Lynn Accused By Britney Spears For 'Making Money' From Her

Singer Britney Spears has called her sister a 'Scum' accuses sister of 'lying’ in new her book.

Britney Spears and Jamie Spears - billboard.com

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 11:55 pm

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears' younger sister, is still embroiled in a family feud. Britney Spears maintained the trend with a new Instagram post on Friday night, in which she used video of talk show hosts defending her.

The pop artist, Britney Spears, 40, addressed the author of 'Things I Should Have Said' directly in the caption, "You are scum." In two separate segments from The Real and The Talk, Adrienne Bailon and Akbar Gbajabiamila supported the 'Oops... I Did It Again' singer. They expressed similar worries, stating that Jamie Spears should have handled her issues with Britney Spears behind closed doors rather than exposing her in her candid book, which has since become a best seller.

"The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn," Britney Spears wrote in an Instagram caption, expressing her unhappiness.

She also stated that, contrary to her family's claims, her 'entire family' was aware of her previous conservatorship's abuse. She writes about the shared talk show outtakes.

She also added that, contrary to her family's assertions, her 'whole family' was aware of the abuse of her prior conservatorship. Referencing the shared talk show outtakes she wrote, "What these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!! I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is." Sarcastically, she went on to say, "Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all. The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s**t but your f***ing lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas." As per Daily Mail, the 'Slave 4 U' singer was referring to Jamie's sister's former Zoey, who accused Jamie of 'lying up a storm' about her in the written work.

"You are scum, Jamie Lynn," Britney Spears stated at the end of the caption. It's not the first time Brit has used the term to describe the erstwhile tween sensation. She claimed earlier this month on social media, "NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone... I'm actually very confused about you making that up because it's honestly not like you at all !!!"

