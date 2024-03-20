Art & Entertainment

Jamie Lever Is 'Honoured' To Represent Her Heritage With Telugu Debut Film

For actress Jamie Lever, her debut Telugu movie 'Aa Okatti Adakku' is not just a professional milestone but a journey back to her roots. She said that she is honoured to represent her heritage through the film.

March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
       
Jamie Lever in 'Aa Okatti Adakku' Photo: Instagram
Telugu being Jamie's mother tongue, her family including father Johnny Lever, couldn't be happier about her decision to make her debut in Telugu cinema.

Jamie said: "I am deeply touched by the overwhelming support and pride from my family, especially my grandmother, as I embark on this journey into Telugu cinema.”

She added: “Their love for our language and culture has always inspired me, and I am honoured to represent our heritage through 'Aa Okatti Adakku'."

Produced by Rajiv Chilaka, 'Aa Okatti Adakku' is directed by Malli Ankam. She has also featured in Hindi films such as ‘Crakk’, ‘Yaatris’, ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Housefull 4’ among many others.

