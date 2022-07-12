Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jameela Jamil Reacts To 'She-Hulk' Character Photo Criticism

English actress Jameela Jamil gets criticized for her look in 'She-Hulk'

Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 11:43 am

Actress Jameela Jamil was criticized on Twitter for looking disheveled in a production photo from the upcoming series 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' where she portrays the super villain Titania. She agrees "the shade" is warranted.

"Omg this photo..???? Guys, I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14-hour stunt day in Atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise," reports mirror.co.uk.

She added in a second reply being a good sport, "I dutifully accept the crowd attack."

Jamil elaborated further on her feeling in various replies on the social media app, including one where she promises a fan it will all make sense soon. "You'll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character."

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' is a Disney+ comedy series following the titular character (played by Tatiana Maslany), as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The 9-episode release also features MCU vets Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renee Elise Goldsberry also star.

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' is set to premiere on August 17.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Marvel Studios Jameela Jamil She Hulk Criticism Tatiana Maslany Mark Ruffalo Tim Roth Benedict Wong Disney+Hotstar Marvel Cinematic Universe
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

OTT Release Date Locked For Nani-Starrer 'Ante Sundaraniki'

OTT Release Date Locked For Nani-Starrer 'Ante Sundaraniki'