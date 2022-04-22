Jaaved Jaaferi On Reality Shows: Feels Fake, These Shows Become Too Contrived

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi has said reality shows of today look staged and lack authenticity. He also stated that 'Boogie Woogie' was the finest show that had ever taken place in India. Jaaferi appeared on the judges' panel of Boogie Woogie, a dance reality show from the 1990s, alongside Naved Jaferi and Ravi Behl.

Sonu Nigam stated in an interview last year that "sob stories" of participants had become a "marketing thing" for reality shows. He did, however, add that they are also working on the show.

According to a report by Indian Express, Jaaferi said, "There are pros and cons. I personally feel that the biggest pro is that the talent is getting an opportunity, a platform. The cons are that sometimes these shows become too contrived. All of them are looking the same. It (the sob stories) looks fake. "

He also added that 'Boogie Woogie' was "organic, real, from the heart and not scripted". “In our show, it just happened. We didn’t know. It used to be a surprise. Whenever someone would narrate a story, our reactions would come naturally. We paid attention to it but knew that it was a show, a platform to showcase talent. So, just sob stories never became the only way to go about it. It was about talent. It was about hope and conquering disability… it was not a set up. I miss Boogie Woogie. It is the best show that happened in this country. It should come back but unfortunately, it is not in my hand," he added.

Jaaferi had also dubbed the latest reality shows “clinical”, in a 2020 interview to Deccan Herald. “Nowadays, reality shows sometimes seem to be a bit clinical and rehearsed, which was not the case earlier. They, however, still give a platform to aspiring artistes," he had said.

Jaaferi is expected to return as the voice artist for the Amazon Prime Video revival of Takeshi's Castle. He will also appear in a film directed by Samir Karnik alongside Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty. Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, and Saurabh will also appear in the untitled film.