Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

It's Me Against Me, Says Actress Kaniha

Actress Kaniha, who has made a mark in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries with her commendable performances, has told her followers on Instagram that one's competition must be with oneself.

Kaniha
Kaniha Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 6:27 pm

Actress Kaniha, who has made a mark in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries with her commendable performances, has told her followers on Instagram that one's competition must be with oneself.

On Instagram, the actress, who posted a video of her working out to stay fit, wrote, "It's me against me. I am in no competition with anybody. I just try to be a better version of myself everyday, I set simple goals every morning."

"Some days are hard, some days are harder, some days you may end up feeling unworthy, and some days you may feel on top of the world! Life is a roller-coaster, brace yourselves and enjoy the ride."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kaniha (@kaniha_official)


"Haters will hate! You keep inching forward and make progress. Remember it's just you vs you."

The actress had, only a few days ago, told her followers to try putting a smile on someone's face to feel good.

She had written, "Wanna feel good today? Try putting a smile on someone's face. Flash a genuine smile and compliment someone at home, at your work place, someone from your own family or friends. Sometimes acknowledgement and appreciation can go a long way!!"

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kaniha Actor/Actress Tamil Cinema Telugu Cinema Malayalam Cinema Instagram Competition India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When 10-Year-Old Swetha Menon Proposed To Amitabh Bachchan

When 10-Year-Old Swetha Menon Proposed To Amitabh Bachchan

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA