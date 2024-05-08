Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan turned a year older today, May 8. To mark the special occasion, her husband Nupur Shikhare dropped a special post. Nupur dropped a picture of himself with Ira from one of their wedding festivities to wish his wife. His post is all things love.
In the pic, Ira was in a traditional red blouse and a pair of black joggers and shoes while Nupur was also in a black ensemble with Ira's red duppata wrapped around his neck. They posed with victory signs. ''Happy Birthday My Love ❤️I love you so much 😘'', Nupur captioned his birthday post for Ira.
Advertisement
Have a look at Nupur Shikhare's birthday post for Ira Khan.
For the unversed, Ira and Nupur's love story started uring the COVID-19 lockdown. In September 2022, Nupur proposed to Ira at a triathlon. He went down on one knee holding a ring. Ira accepted it with a romantic kiss. They surprised everyone by sharing a video on social media.
On January 3, 2024, the couple registered their wedding in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family. They again exchanged wedding vows in a Christian wedding in Udaipur.
Recently, Nupur and Ira shared a new video from their wedding. It showed the bride's parents-Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta dancing together. Aamir was seen wiping his tears as he turned emotional on his daughter's wedding. Aamir's second ex-wife, Kiran Rao, son Azad Rao Khan, nephew Imran Khan, and Imran’s girlfriend, Lekha Washington also featured in the video.
Advertisement
In the video, Aamir said, “She kind of grew up quite fast. Much faster than me for sure.” Kiran Rao, who helped Aamir and Reena with the wedding preparations, adds, “Felt very much like it was me in this celebration.”
Wishing Ira Khan a very Happy Birthday!