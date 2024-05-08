Art & Entertainment

Ira Khan Receives Special Birthday Wish From Hubby Nupur Shikhare; Check Out Their Unseen PIC From Wedding Festivities

Nupur Shikhare dropped a picture of himself with Ira Khan from one of their wedding festivities to wish his wife on her birthday. His post is all things love.

Advertisement

Instagram
Nupur Shikhare wishes Ira Khan on birthday Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan turned a year older today, May 8. To mark the special occasion, her husband Nupur Shikhare dropped a special post. Nupur dropped a picture of himself with Ira from one of their wedding festivities to wish his wife. His post is all things love.

In the pic, Ira was in a traditional red blouse and a pair of black joggers and shoes while Nupur was also in a black ensemble with Ira's red duppata wrapped around his neck. They posed with victory signs. ''Happy Birthday My Love ❤️I love you so much 😘'', Nupur captioned his birthday post for Ira.

Advertisement

Have a look at Nupur Shikhare's birthday post for Ira Khan.

For the unversed, Ira and Nupur's love story started uring the COVID-19 lockdown. In September 2022, Nupur proposed to Ira at a triathlon. He went down on one knee holding a ring. Ira accepted it with a romantic kiss. They surprised everyone by sharing a video on social media.

On January 3, 2024, the couple registered their wedding in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family. They again exchanged wedding vows in a Christian wedding in Udaipur.

Recently, Nupur and Ira shared a new video from their wedding. It showed the bride's parents-Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta dancing together. Aamir was seen wiping his tears as he turned emotional on his daughter's wedding. Aamir's second ex-wife, Kiran Rao, son Azad Rao Khan, nephew Imran Khan, and Imran’s girlfriend, Lekha Washington also featured in the video.

Advertisement

In the video, Aamir said, “She kind of grew up quite fast. Much faster than me for sure.” Kiran Rao, who helped Aamir and Reena with the wedding preparations, adds, “Felt very much like it was me in this celebration.”

Wishing Ira Khan a very Happy Birthday!

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  2. If Cong Takes Steps To Step To Bring Down Saini Govt, We Will Support: Dushyant Chautala
  3. Maharashtra: Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Against Govt's Decision To Rename Aurangabad And Osmanabad
  4. AI Express Flight Cancellations: Cong, CPI Seek Aviation Ministry Intervention
  5. Delhi HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Facilities For Kejriwal In Jail
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift's Infamous Feud With Scooter Braun To Be Explored In A 'Comprehensive' Documentary Series
  2. Ira Khan Receives Special Birthday Wish From Hubby Nupur Shikhare; Check Out Their Unseen PIC From Wedding Festivities
  3. 'Pushpa' Director Sukumar Reveals How He Didn't Like Adding 'Item Songs' To His Films, Reveals What Changed This
  4. Dhanush's 'Raayan' And Vikram's 'Thangalaan' To Reportedly Have A Clash At The Box Office
  5. ‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics
Sports News
  1. Paris Games 2024: The Olympic Torch Is Welcomed In Marseille With Fanfare And Tight Security
  2. NBA Playoff Semi-Finals: Brown Hails History-Making White As Celtics Beat Cavaliers In Game 1
  3. PSG Vs Dortmund, Champions League: Enrique 'Proud' Of His Team Despite Semi-Final Defeat
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  5. Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024: Match 58 Preview
World News
  1. Former Chinese Defence Minister Emerges In Public After Prolonged Absence
  2. Michelin-star Chef Vikas Khanna Lights The Empire State Building To Focus On Fighting Hunger
  3. Boy Scouts Of America To Rebrand As Scouting America. Here's Why
  4. ‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics
  5. Anthony Albanese Rejects China's Argument That Australia Was At Fault For Dangerous Aircraft Encounter
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 'How Much Money Taken From Ambani-Adani...' PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges