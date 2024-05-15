Deepali Pansare On LGBTQIA+ Community: It Is Still An Alien Concept Especially In Rural Areas

When it comes to understanding what is the LGBTQIA+ community and their traumas, India needs to evolve, says Deepali Pansare. The actress, who has been part of shows like ‘Jhanak’, ‘Laxmichya Paulanni’, ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’, ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Door Kei’, ‘Pushpa: Impossible’, and ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’, adds that there must be a sense of normalcy in how we treat them.
“It’s still an alien concept, especially in the rural areas. But in urban areas, acceptance has increased and because of social media also mass population is coming to know about it. But eventually, if you start loving your child unconditionally then it's not that difficult to accept because ultimately parents want their children happy. Out of fear still, many people prefer to be in the closet and end up going through mental trauma,” she says.
She adds, “I think we as a society should treat them as normal as everyone. The moment raising eyebrows stops, their silent trauma stops. I also feel if you are going through trauma then you should speak to your loved ones or at least get therapy.”
She says that things are gradually changing now. “It depends on different people. When the LGBTQIA+ community was new, people remained in the closet but they also had their traumas. Nothing is easy. We have to choose our easy. Thanks to social media, a lot of people are talking about it, and this topic has gained a lot of attention.”
Of course, movies are also making a difference. “It has made a great awareness. So many movies like ‘Aligarh’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’, ‘Badhaai Do’ have done great job in awareness,” she says.
“I personally loved ‘Badhaai Do’ where people of different sexual orientations get married to each other for the sake of societal norms and eventually understand that this is their worst decision. And follow their hearts,” she concludes.