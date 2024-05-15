Interview

Deepali Pansare On LGBTQIA+ Community: It Is Still An Alien Concept Especially In Rural Areas

Deepali Pansare opens up about the entire talk around the LGBTQIA+ community is still an alien concept in India, especially in rural areas of the country. She feels there is a long way to go.

Deepali Pansare
Deepali Pansare Photo: Instagram
info_icon

When it comes to understanding what is the LGBTQIA+ community and their traumas, India needs to evolve, says Deepali Pansare. The actress, who has been part of shows like ‘Jhanak’, ‘Laxmichya Paulanni’, ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’, ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Door Kei’, ‘Pushpa: Impossible’, and ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’, adds that there must be a sense of normalcy in how we treat them.

“It’s still an alien concept, especially in the rural areas. But in urban areas, acceptance has increased and because of social media also mass population is coming to know about it. But eventually, if you start loving your child unconditionally then it's not that difficult to accept because ultimately parents want their children happy. Out of fear still, many people prefer to be in the closet and end up going through mental trauma,” she says.

Deepali Pansare
Deepali Pansare Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She adds, “I think we as a society should treat them as normal as everyone. The moment raising eyebrows stops, their silent trauma stops. I also feel if you are going through trauma then you should speak to your loved ones or at least get therapy.”

She says that things are gradually changing now. “It depends on different people. When the LGBTQIA+ community was new, people remained in the closet but they also had their traumas. Nothing is easy. We have to choose our easy. Thanks to social media, a lot of people are talking about it, and this topic has gained a lot of attention.”

Of course, movies are also making a difference. “It has made a great awareness. So many movies like ‘Aligarh’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’, ‘Badhaai Do’ have done great job in awareness,” she says.

“I personally loved ‘Badhaai Do’ where people of different sexual orientations get married to each other for the sake of societal norms and eventually understand that this is their worst decision. And follow their hearts,” she concludes.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Scrapping NEET Is Only Solution To Halt Student Suicides, Irregularities: DMK
  2. RBSE 10th 12th Results 2024 Expected Soon | How And Where To Check Rajasthan Board Result
  3. CUET UG 2024: Fresh Admit Card To Be Downloaded For May 16, 17, 18 Exams, Says NTA | Direct Link And Other Details Inside
  4. 1,200 Villages, 455 Hamlets Dependent On Water Tankers In Marathwada Region: Report
  5. 'Many In Country Believe Special Treatment Was Given': Amit Shah On Arvind Kejriwal Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Rakshit Shetty Goes ‘Surprise Live’, Introduces Charlie's Puppies
  2. Deepali Pansare On LGBTQIA+ Community: It Is Still An Alien Concept Especially In Rural Areas
  3. Hindi Version Of Tamannaah Bhatia-Raashii Khanna's Tamil Film 'Aranmanai 4' To Release On May 24
  4. This Is A Beautiful Moment In My Life: Chhaya Kadam On Her Journey From 'Laapataa Ladies' To Cannes
  5. Simple Kaul’s Beach Cleaning Campaign Will Leave You Inspired
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup
  2. Ronald Araujo’s Barcelona Future: Coach Xavi Has 'Zero Doubts' Over Defender's Decision
  3. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Trent Boult Strikes, Sends Back Prabhsimran Singh In Guwahati
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Has Mental Block When It Comes To Playing India, Says Former Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq
  5. PGA Championship Preview: Course, Contenders And History Of Prestigious Golf Event
World News
  1. Trump And Biden Agree To A Debate Rematch Hosted By CNN On June 27: Historic Showdown To Shape 2024 Campaign Landscape
  2. Texas Universities Cut Jobs And Programs In Response To Ban On Diversity Initiatives
  3. Cicada Emergence In Chicago Area Shows Early Signs, Experts Say Real Peak Yet To Come
  4. Slovakia: PM Robert Fico In 'Life-Threatening' Condition After Assassination Attempt; Suspect In Police Custody
  5. Scientists Discover Giant "Cotton Candy Planet" 1,200 Light-Years Away!
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup