Interview | “If Trans People Are Not Brave, We Don’t Exist”: Don’t Interrupt While We Dance Team

A

Anureet: I think it came from this frustration I had when I started making films—that the moment you’re not a cis-het man making films, you get put into these boxes. You’re expected to make a certain kind of film. Even within that, when I started looking at queer cinema, a lot of it was just… sad. And I don’t think that’s the job of cinema.

Cinema is a place where people dream. Like when you watch Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), you feel like, “I can also run after a train, I can also have that kind of love.” But when I watched queer films, it brought up the question— “Okay, if I survive… then what? What do I do after that?” There were no films telling me how to just live or have fun or have a love story that isn’t tragic.

During COVID, I was in a bad family situation. But after that, when I graduated and started living with my friends, queer joy became something very real to me. Our lives are still burdened by identity but there is also this lightness of just being. Cinema doesn’t give enough time to that. It keeps allocating time to suffering and to explaining queerness, as if it’s a problem. But being queer is not a conflict—it’s a way of seeing the world. It’s how we move through it, how we disrupt it and how it disrupts us.

So I think the film came from that. Then I kept asking—how do I make it more frivolous? More about pleasure? That’s why it became about dancing. Because I didn’t even know how to dance and I just felt like people who dance seem like they have it together. That became my aspiration—to understand that kind of freedom. And then also, the flip side, why are even these small pleasures interrupted?