Ikka Review| Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Deserve A Better Courtroom Drama Than This

Perhaps the biggest casualty of this uneven writing is Tillotama Shome's portrayal of the prosecutor. She enters the story as an underconfident lawyer trying to prove herself against one of the country's most respected defense attorneys. It is a promising setup. Small glimpses into her personal struggles suggest there is far more to her than the film initially reveals. Yet those details ultimately lead nowhere. Her professional growth, emotional journey and courtroom strategy all remain frustratingly incomplete. It feels as though an entire character arc has been left unfinished.