If I were Oliver Colman, I’d Be Earning A Lot More Than I Am, Says Olivia Colman

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman has talked about the pay disparity in Hollywood and shared that she would make way more money if she were a man.

Olivia Colman
Coleman was a guest on CNN’s The Amanpour Hour

The actress said: “Don’t get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences.”

Coleman added: “And actually, that hasn’t been true for decades but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts.”

When asked if she had pay disparity despite her accolades in the industry.

“I’m very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I’d be earning a lot more than I am,” she said.

“I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000 per cent difference.”Colman is the latest Hollywood star to call out the inequalities in wages.

Taraji P. Henson has been raising her voice against the industry not valuing Black actresses.

