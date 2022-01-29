Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and actress Palak Tiwari were recently spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai. However when the paparazzi clicked them together Ibrahim Ali Khan looked calm while Tiwari was seen hiding her face. The pictures of the rumoured couple were soon viral on social media the duo have reportedly not been in touch with each other ever since.

A report in BollywoodLife suggests that the two have not contacted each other since their public appearance. A source has informed the portal that the duo has decided to maintain a distance. “Ibrahim was not very impressed by the way Palak was hiding her face, it rather left him embarrassed. It was their first meeting in a public place and the way Palak reacted was very childish. However, Palak too was a tad bit embarrassed seeing herself as the video went viral. And after their viral spotting Palak and Ibrahim haven’t contacted each other. Well, it will be too soon to say it’s over as they were just friends but definitely had a liking for each other."

“For now, they are just enjoying their friendship and now it’s too quick to run to the conclusion of them dating each other. They like to spend time with each other and their privacy should be respected” it added.

Tiwari rose to fame after she appeared in singer Harrdy Sandhu’s music video ‘Bijlee Bijlee’. The actress is awaiting the release of her debut movie ‘Rosie The Saffron Chapter’ which is said to be a horror thriller. The film is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram.