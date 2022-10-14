Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Hrithik Roshan's Karwa Chauth Post Is A Holiday Picture With Girlfriend Saba Azad

Recently, Hrithik and Saba attended the wedding reception of actor-couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 9:57 am

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram to post a picture from his vacation to the UK during the summer. However, the highlight of the post was his girlfriend Saba Azad in it. In the picture, which is a selfie clicked by Hrithik, Saba was seen sitting on a bench looking away from the camera. She had a serious expression on her face as she looked up while keeping her legs on the bench and holding them. Hrithik was seen smiling as he looked at Saba. Hrithik posted the photo on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

In the photo, Saba can be seen wearing a black and white dress and sneakers. Sharing the picture, Hrithik captioned it, "Girl on a bench (red heart emoji). Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience." Reacting to the post, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, "Cuties."

Saba commented, "Van Gogh on a lazy summer afternoon (smiling emoji) best day with the best egg (black heart emojis)." Richa Chadha wrote, "Warming my heart a bit."

The photo received love from fans who wrote, "Both are looking amazing."

Recently, Hrithik and Saba attended the wedding reception of actor-couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. The duo was all smiles as they posed for the camera. While Hrithik was dressed in a black suit, Saba opted for a green kurta set.

The rumours about their romance started surfacing when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February this year. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get together. However, the two walked hand in hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

