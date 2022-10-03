Hrithik Roshan Performs Garba With Falguni Pathak, Teaches ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ Step To The Singer

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and the actor has been getting all the love after delivering a smashing performance in his latest entertainer. On Sunday, October 2, the actor stepped out to feel the festive vibes and attended Falguni Pathak’s garba night in Mumbai’s Borivali.

Hrithik, along with Falguni, performed Gujarati garba ‘Valsadi’ and the singer took to her social media platforms to share pictures and videos with Hrithik. The singer captioned one of the videos as, “Vasaldi version by Hrithik Roshan. Navratri hein garba toh banta hein.”

In the video, Hrithik and Falguni can be seen sharing the stage. As soon as Hrithik went up to the stage, he greeted the audience by saying, “Kasa Kai Mumbai? Kem cho, majja ma?” As his fans went into a frenzy, the actor added, “Falguni ji main aapka bohot bada fan hoon. Kya aap mere saath 2 steps karengi (I’m your fan, will you do two steps with me)?”.

Falguni then quipped that she cannot match steps with Hrithik, and then the actor taught her steps from his famous song, ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’. Check out the video:

Not just that, Hrithik was also spotted seeking blessings at the dandiya pandal, and recalled his childhood memories of Navratri festival. “I used to play a lot of garba and dandiya. It used to be a lot of fun. I remember how my grandmother (Ira Roshan) used to put my scripts next to the devi idol to seek her blessings. She used to explain to me how the devi has a lot of ‘shakti’, and I’m seeking strength from her and will put it all into my work,” he reportedly said.

Hrithik visited the pandal along with ‘Vikram Vedha’ director duo Pushkar and Gayathri. The film was released in theaters on September 30. Although it has received critical appreciation from film critics, the box office returns of ‘Vikram Vedha’ have been lower than expected.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in action drama film ‘Fighter’ along with Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Yash Raj Films’ Siddharth Anand, who also helmed Hrithik and Tiger Shroff’s ‘WAR’ (2019).

Meanwhile, before Hrithik, Rashmika Mandanna too showed up at Falguni’s garba night, and they both danced on ‘Srivalli’ song’s steps from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.